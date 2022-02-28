NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday was a big day for many Connecticut students, allowed to go to school with masking optional in many school districts after two years of following strict COVID-19 protocols.

Connecticut’s COVID-19 risk has gone from very high to moderate.

“The CDC has changed how they’re assessing the level of community risk, shifting it from purely case-based to things that many of us think are more important now, which is like the hospitalization rate from COVID, which is putting stress on our system,” said Yale Medicine Dr. F. Perry Wilson.

He said that risk could go up over time, which could change recommendations.

Wilson urged physically vulnerable people at risk for severe COVID-19 to get the fourth dose if advised to and to continue using caution, starting with a fitted N95 mask.

“That means you don’t even want facial hair sticking out around the edges of the mask. So if you like your beard and stuff like that, it’s a good time to shave it if you’re one of these high-risk people if you really want to protect yourself,” Wilson said.

WEB EXTRA: Dr. F. Perry Wilson, Yale Medicine physician and associate professor at the Yale School of Medicine, discusses what you should know with masks coming off

He also weighed in on the government’s five day isolation period after getting COVID-19 or having an exposure. New data reveals roughly half of those who isolated for five days tested positive beyond that window of time.

“54% of people had a positive antigen test, which suggests you can transmit to other people at five days after isolating from an initial positive test,” Wilson said.

Wilson recommended waiting until you test negative to get out of quarantine and practice safe measures in the meantime.

“You should stay away from people, especially people who might be vulnerable until you have a negative antigen test,” Wilson said.