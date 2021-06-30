Health Headlines: With emergence of delta variant, do those fully vaccinated need to wear a mask again? What about kids this summer?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the WHO releasing new information about wearing masks again due to the COVID-19 delta variant there is much confusion. Yale Medicine Dr. F. Perry Wilson says that organization oversees the entire world, which includes countries with vaccines that are not as effective as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines seen in the US.

“There is no current recommendation from the CDC to go back to masking if you are vaccinated and I don’t expect we’ll see that recommendation barring a variant that actually can break through the protections we get from vaccines,” says Dr. Wilson.

He also weighed in on sending younger unvaccinated kids to summer camp. Dr. Wilson says “play it safe.”

“That means when you’re outside you don’t need to be wearing masks but you want the kids to be somewhat cohorted, stay with their own cabin without too much mixing.”

He recommends masks indoors for the kids since they are not vaccinated.

In a news conference Wednesday Yale New Haven Health leaders said their employees and medical staff are around 81% vaccinated. Soon they plan to make it mandatory.



“As healthcare providers, it’s just consistent with our role to make sure that we provide the safest greatest care to patients who come into our organization,” says President and CEO Marna Borgstrom.

Yale New Haven Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer says that while vaccinations work against the delta variant now, one issue is that about one-quarter of people in Connecticut are still unvaccinated and unprotected.



“Should that delta variant get a stronger toe hold, then all of those folks that are not yet vaccinated are at another increased risk of getting the virus and getting sick from it,” says Dr. Thomas Balcezak.