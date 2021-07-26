With the delta variant dominating, will mask mandates be reinstated? What about a 3rd dose of vaccine?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate remaining above 2% many are wondering just how effective the vaccines are at this point.

“If you’re vaccinated you are highly protected against COVID including the delta variant which is dominant now in the United States particularly with regards to severe illness, hospitalizations, and death,” says Yale Medicine physician Dr. F. Perry Wilson.

Many wonder if mask mandates will be brought back here.

“Reinstating masking is about protecting others,” says Dr. Wilson. He knows that getting the vaccine has given many a real sense of freedom but says that wearing masks is about protecting others.

“I’m still hoping that here in Connecticut we can keep case rates low enough where this won’t be necessary or won’t be recommended but we’ve still got a ways to go here.”

Dr. Wilson believes an independent advisory committee will be recommending a third shot for people who are immunocompromised or immunosuppressed.

“These would be people with organ transplants, people with HIV infection, and some cancer patients,” says Dr. Wilson.

He is seeing firsthand through patients and research at Yale just who is still getting sick with COVID.

“It’s just unvaccinated and I think that people are starting to see that it’s just harder to turn a blind eye to this big disparity between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.”

Some people are surprised to see support for COVID vaccinations from people like right-leaning talk show host Sean Hannity.

“I’m hopeful the more people we can get vaccinated the sooner this pandemic ends and the more lives we can save so I welcome any and all no matter where it’s from,” says Dr. Wilson.