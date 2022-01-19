Doctors seeing omicron symptoms more like a cold

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With previous COVID strains, doctors would see patients with pneumonia, bad coughs and trouble trying to breath. Doctors are not seeing that with the omicron strain.

“Runny noses, sore throats, headaches or muscle aches. It binds to our throat and our nose and our mouth more and we feel more symptoms up there,” said Yale Medicine Emergency Medicine physician Arjun Venkatesh.

Some people are reporting getting COVID after getting their booster shot.

“Whether it’s your first shot, your second shot or your third shot, it takes a week or two for your antibodies to kick in so it might just be that they’ve just gotten unlucky,” Venkatesh said, referring to the timing of exposure to COVID.

He said getting vaccinated or boosted helps to keep COVID symptoms and sickness mild.

WATCH: Dr. Arjun Venkatesh discusses these topics with News 8’s Lisa Carberg

Venkatesh also said there is a lot of confusion over the COVID quarantine, reduced to just five days.

“There are critical people who need to work, essential workers that can include doctors, nurses, but it also includes people that work at airlines, grocery stores, the things we need for society to run,” he said.

He said with omicron, instead of 10 or 15 people getting the virus in an exposure, the variant can expose 100 people at once.

“Even if they have mild symptoms, keeping them out of the workforce would bring our society to shut down.”