Health Headlines: Yale Expert discusses latest surge in COVID cases, CT reopenings slated for next week

(WTNH)– Spring fever has many in Connecticut and across the country itching for reopenings. But now there’s a plateau at too-high levels with the U.S. having 60,000 new cases a day in the last week.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Doctor and Associate Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at Yale School of Medicine, discusses the warnings that we could see another COVID surge in the U.S. and what people in CT need to know as a lot of reopenings are slated for March 19, in the video above.