Health officials monitor two COVID-19 outbreaks at Avon nursing home, assisted living facility

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — Health officials are still trying to determine the exact extent of COVID-19 outbreaks at two Avon long-term care facilities.

“The first week of October, we learned of a positive resident at Brookside,” said Farmington Valley Health Director Jennifer Kertanis.

Soon, the virus spread to patients and staff at both the Avon Health Center nursing home and The Residence at Brookside, an assisted living facility.

Officials say the outbreak can be traced to one resident and staff members who work at both facilities.

Related: DPH: At least 50 people infected in two COVID-19 outbreaks at Avon nursing home, assisted living facilities

“There are delays in testing results and two we are seeing some asymptomatic individuals so it could possibly be that they were shedding virus and did not know they had the virus until they had the positive test,” said Kertanis.

After the homes reported no COVID positive cases for months, Avon Health Center now has 24 out of 98 patients sick, while Brookside has 11 out of 45 patients who are positive.

At least 19 staff members are also sick, and there have been three deaths between the two homes.

Director Kertanis and the Department of Public Health are closely monitoring how Avon Health and Brookside are handling the outbreaks.

For its part Brookside says it’s hopeful it’s curbed the spread.

“We have tested the entire community, as we have been doing throughout the pandemic. All testing since the initial diagnoses have been negative, and we’re hopeful that we have stemmed the situation,” wrote Ted Doyle, spokesperson for The Residence at Brookside.

“It happened very quickly. The majority of these cases that were identified occurred within a matter of about four days,” said Kertanis, “This is bringing me back to some of our darkest days in the early phases of this pandemic when our nursing homes really were experiencing some pretty significant illness and loss. My heart goes out to any family who loses a family member from this virus.”

In another hopeful sign, at Avon Health Center the outbreak appears to have been contained to one wing, the north side.