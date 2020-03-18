Health officials seeing good results from coronavirus treatment trials, drug originally created to fight Ebola

(WTNH) — There’s a possible ray of hope in the quest for a coronavirus treatment. A drug that was developed for Ebola but failed to stop that virus is showing some promise against COVID-19.

Tuesday, officials report they are looking at several drugs already in production to see if they could potentially battle the highly-contagious virus.

“There are a number of candidate therapies that literally, as I speak to you today, are being tested in randomized controlled trials. One of these is called Remdesivir,” explained Dr. Anthony Fauci, Top Immunologist for the National Institutes of Health of the United States

“Remdesivir is a medication that people are experimenting with to treat coronavirus and again that looks promising thus far,” added Doctor Jerome Adams

Remdesivir – which is delivered through IV – was originally created to help fight Ebola. It was not successful in that endeavor but had few side effects.

Now, some coronavirus patients are being offered the non-FDA-approved drug on a trial basis.

Already patients seeing severe coronavirus symptoms are feeling better.