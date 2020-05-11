Health officials urge people to seek treatment for conditions other than Coronavirus as ER visits drop

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Are sick people staying home during the pandemic?

Emergency room visits are down in Connecticut and now health officials want to make sure people are getting the message that it’s OK to seek treatment for conditions other than Coronavirus.

One health system took a deeper look and were concerned by what they saw.

Trinity Health of New England includes Catholic hospitals from Waterbury to Springfield, including Hartford’s St. Francis. And when they took a glimpse at a 30-day period comparing this year to last year, a startling narrative emerged.

ER visits for heart failure are down more than 50 percent. Heart attacks are down nearly 50 percent and strokes are down more than 40 percent.

“I’m afraid that just based on things like the ‘stay at home’ campaign, which had its purpose, but we have to now ask the question of what negative consequence did that have on our state,” said Dr. Reginald Eadie, President & CEO, Trinity Health of New England.

Trinity Health CEO Reggy Eadie is concerned people are so scared of Coronavirus, they’re risking their health in other ways.

“Don’t sit at home when you’re short of breath or having chest pain. The hospitals are very safe,” said Eadie.

And when you take a look at who is being hit hard by Covid-19 and potential negative outcomes in the future, Pat Baker, who runs the Connecticut Health Foundation, says low-income, communities of color are taking a hard hit.

“The reality is our health is determined so much by where we live, our education, our income, and our neighborhoods,” said Baker.

Baker hopes state leaders take time during the pandemic to consider policy changes that address improving health, and particularly for vulnerable communities that already have high rates of preexisting conditions.

“Are there going to be community health workers as part of clinical care teams that can go out into the community and work with individuals to make sure they maintain their health,” said Baker.