Healthcare Heroes help get members of underserved communities vaccinated against COVID

(WTNH)– Hartford HealthCare has declared the month of May as “Healthcare Heroes Month,” a salute to the thousands of individuals who are striving to deliver the best care to the community.

Doctor Cunegundo Vergara, Medical Director of the Hartford Hospital Community Care Center and Brownstone Building, is advocating for the most vulnerable in underserved communities. He explains how facilities like the Ambulatory Clinic played a part in fighting COVID this past year and the biggest challenges in the effort to get members of the underserved community vaccinated in the video above.