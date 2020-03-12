Healthcare officials asking for extra care, attention for elderly who are more at risk to contract coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The elderly are most at risk during the coronavirus outbreak. To help keep them safe and healthy, the SEIU 1199 met to discuss the issue and create a standard protocol on how to handle COVID-19.

One of their primary concerns is making sure that people who come to visit family and friends inside senior living facilities or in hospitals are being adequately screened. They are now calling on Governor Ned Lamont to create better guidelines on how to handle that.

“Today, we rolled out the check for the vital signs and temperature for every person crossing into the care center,” said David Skiczulek, iCare Health Network. “We are also deploying the CDC questionnaires and surveys that every person will get crossing in the care center.”

Many schools across the state are temporarily closed during the outbreak, leaving guardians — many of which work in the healthcare field — to figure out what to do with their children.

“My biggest concern is having to choose between going to work and staying home with my kids, and coming into contact with somebody who has been infected with the COVID-19,” said healthcare worker Chelsea Daniels.

