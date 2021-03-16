Healthcare systems prepare to ramp up sign-ups and vaccinations to those 45 and over

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Healthcare leaders want the vaccination sign up process for people in Connecticut who are 45 and older to be a seamless experience. That group becomes eligible to be vaccinated on Friday, March 19, 2021.

“We’re trying to avoid the multiple phone calls and the challenges our community has had in scheduling so far,” says Dr. Ajay Kumar, Hartford Healthcare’s Chief Clinical Officer.

He says that on Wednesday, March 17, 264,000 people in the Hartford Healthcare system will receive a text message or email through the provider’s my chart system.

That will provide a link where Hartford Healthcare patients can then just register. A hospital spokesperson tells News 8 that when vaccine supplies become available, which could be Friday, those people will then be contacted to actually schedule their shot.

Yale New Haven Health is allowing registration through it’s website, and the state has a COVID-19 vaccination sign up system in place.

Meanwhile vaccination rates in Connecticut are keeping OCIVD cases and positivity rates are low in the Hartford Healthcare system.

“Today we have 98 patients across the Hartford Healthcare system we had more than close to 340 in January,” says Dr. Kumar.