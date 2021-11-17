Yale doctor encouraging COVID vaccine boosters as Europe sees another major surge in cases

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Surging COVID-19 cases in Europe are concerning to health officials here in the United States.

“We’re seeing a rise again in the winter. This is what COVID has been doing time and time again. Europe is usually a marker as to what’s to come in the United States and we’re seeing a significant rise in Europe,” says Yale Medicine Neuroimmunologist Sharon Stoll.

She says as it gets cold outside, safety is key, which includes getting vaccine booster shots. Connecticut’s current rate of booster vaccinations is not as high as health officials would like.

“If you were fully vaccinated more than six months ago – regardless of age, regardless of comorbidity – now is the time to get a booster especially before meeting with your family and friends over the holiday season,” explained Dr. Stoll.

What is considered fully vaccinated could be changing to three vaccinations for those who got Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The FDA is about to take up expanding the age and criteria of who can be eligible for booster vaccines, possibly as early as Thursday.

Dr. Stoll hopes that approval will be the push that more people need to get their booster shots.

“We really need to get a booster shot, not just to protect ourselves – [those of us who] are young and otherwise healthy without any medical problems – [but] to protect the elderly, to protect the kids, to protect the immunocompromised when gathering around the Thanksgiving table.”