Here’s where to find the FEMA mobile COVID vaccine clinic in CT

(WTNH) — The first COVID vaccine mobile clinic of its kind in the country is making rounds in Connecticut.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s mobile COVID vaccination unit opened in Bridgeport Monday.

The unit is expected to handle at least 250 people a day. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administrated.

Over the next two months, the mobile vaccination unit will visit the following towns and cities:

Bridgeport

Danbury

East Hartford

Hartford

Killingly

Meriden

Middletown

New Britain

New Haven

New London

North Canaan

Norwalk

Norwich

Stamford

Waterbury

Windham

Winsted

Its first stop is in Bridgeport. The clinic is open to all Bridgeport residents 45 and older starting Monday, March 29 and runs through April 7.

The clinic will be at the following Bridgeport locations:

The Beardsley Zoo March 29-30

The Department of Public Health March 31 and April 1

Park City Magnet School/Trumbull Gardens April 2-3

P.T. Barnum Apartments April 4-5

The Webster Bank Arena parking lot April 6-7

To sign up for the Bridgeport locations, go to HartfordHealthCare.org/vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome too.