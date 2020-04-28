‘Hero Hotline’: free resource for people struggling with stress during coronavirus pandemic

(WTNH) — For people struggling with stress during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is now a free resource you can turn to. The ‘Hero Hotline’ was created by Community Health Resources, a non-profit behavioral healthcare agency here in Connecticut.

The hotline will connect you with a trained professional and refer you to resources for ongoing care and support.

The number is 888-217-HERO. It is staffed 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

