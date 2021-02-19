Homeless community members get COVID vaccine in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The first members of New Haven’s homeless community got their initial COVID vaccine Friday morning.

They are all clients of the Columbus House Homeless Shelter. Staff from the Cornell Scott Hill Health Center helped get them vaccinated.

“It’s an important thing to be able to vaccinate people who are living in close quarters because the virus can spread very easily,” said Philip Costello, Cornell Scott Hill Health Center.

Columbus House moved all of its shelter residents into a nearby hotel for most of the pandemic. They are still living two or three people to a room, however, which is considered congregate living.

