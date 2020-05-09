Hospital representative pushes hazard pay for front line workers amid pandemic

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A staff representative of Danbury and New Milford hospitals is pushing to get hazard pay for front line workers.

Jessica Ellul, a staff representative for Connecticut Healthcare Associates and part-time worker at Danbury Hospital, has been pushing a petition since the beginning of March for workers to get hazard pay.

“There’s only 1,800 union members but there’s over 8,000 signatures on the petition so that all came from the community members,” Ellul said of the petition.

During this pandemic, she said the stories are enough to wear on a person’s psychological health.

“There was a patient, my co-worker told me about how he and his wife were both very ill. He was getting worse, so his wife sent him to the hospital. She ended up passing while he was here, and he was just begging us all weekend long to go home and bury his wife.”

All things aside, she said the hospitals have helped out in other ways. They have blocked off areas of a COVID unit for workers to shower before they go home. They have also worked with the state to set up childcare services for essential workers, and secured rooms at 13 hotels at a discounted rate for employees who fear they’ll bring the virus home to their families.

“No matter what discipline you’re in in the hospital, you’re affected by this. You’re impacted completely. You’re going to go home, you’ll recover from the physical toll of this, the emotional toll. We started to realize is what’s probably going to impact us probably for the rest of our lives.

Ellul has an upcoming meeting with other staff representatives to discuss hazard pay.