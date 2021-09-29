Hospitals preparing to potentially terminate employees who don’t receive the COVID-19 vaccine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With Thursday’s vaccination deadline looming for hospital employees, Hartford HealthCare says 97% of its staff has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Right now, 683 people still haven’t submitted their vaccination information or requested an exemption. Those who don’t comply with the mandate are at risk of losing their jobs.

On Friday, Yale New Haven Health expects to send out termination notices to more than 100 employees who don’t meet their vaccination deadline. Yale’s Chief Medical Officer says as the Friday deadline approaches, more and more employees have been getting their shot.

“People are stepping up,” Yale New Haven Health Vice President of Population Health Dr. Ohmm Deshpande said. “The number we’re thinking about that will truly remain unvaccinated and will truly have to leave the organization is 100 to 200 people. Again, that’s on a basis of 30,000 people. That’s not bad especially from ehat we’re seeing from our colleagues across the country.”

Yale New Haven Health System employs more than 30,000 people in Connecticut.

