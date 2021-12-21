How AstraZeneca’s antibody cocktail helps prevent COVID-19 in certain people

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The FDA provided emergency authorization for a new COVID-19 antibody drug for people with serious health problems or allergies who can’t get adequate protection from vaccination.

Specifically, the FDA authorized the AstraZeneca drug called Evusheld for adults and children 12 and older whose immune systems haven’t responded adequately to COVID-19 vaccines or have a history of severe allergic reactions to the shots.

Dr. Faiqa Cheema, director of transplant infectious disease at Hartford Hospital, explained how Evusheld works.

