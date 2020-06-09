How clear face masks are helping provide compassionate care at Hartford Healthcare facilities

Coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Healthcare has started widespread use of clear face masks by all of its professionals.

The practice has been done elsewhere for deaf or hearing impaired patients, and now Hartford Healthcare has expanded that use to allow for a more compassionate experience.

“The ability to see facial expressions and emotions ensures clear communication and can help improve the patient-provider relationship, quality of care and patient experience,” said Ariel Pino, Guest Services Manager at Hartford Hospital.

Patients who are deaf and hard of hearing will benefit the most, as well as ICU patients who are COVID-19 positive and cannot have visitors. Some have gone weeks without seeing a healthcare worker’s entire face.

Clear masks could also help in day care settings as the state moves forward. Research shows that infants and young children miss out on visual cues when care takers wear the standard type of mask that covers the nose and mouth.

