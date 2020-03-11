How concerned should the public be? New Haven’s Health Director and Community Administrator discuss your burning questions about coronavirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Health Director Martiza Bond and New Haven Community Administrator Dr. Mehul Dalal join News 8 on GMCT to answer your most burning questions about the current state of coronavirus.

As the number of coronavirus cases grows, New Haven’s Health Director Martiza Bond and Community Administrator Dr. Mehul Dalal discuss the importance of monitoring the outbreak and being prepared.

Dr. Dalal comments that Governor Ned Lamont’s recommendation to avoid gatherings with over 100 people is warranted, especially for those with chronic health conditions and the elderly.

Director Bond says to keep an eye out for dining establishments that are taking precautions, as it shows they are taking the matter seriously.

To combat myths, be sure to check authoritative sources like the websites for CDC, the State Department of Health and New Haven Health Department.

