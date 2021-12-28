How Conn. cities, towns plan to distribute at-home rapid COVID-19 tests, N95 masks

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WNTH) — Officials in cities and towns across Connecticut started announcing plans for distributing free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits and N95 masks.

Local officials can start distributing the 500,000 iHealth kits, which contain two tests each, Thursday, Dec. 30, and continue through the first week of January.

An additional two million tests will be distributed to K-12 schools across the state starting in January and continuing throughout the school year, as supplies last. The state will also distribute six million N95 masks to the general public and schools.

Here is a list of how towns and cities in Connecticut plan to distribute the tests. News 8 will update this list as distribution plans are made available.

Note: The list is in alphabetical order.

Ansonia

The city received 3,000 test kits, each containing two tests.

Distribution will take place Thursday, Dec. 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Nolan Field, located at 111 Wakelee Avenue.

Proof of Ansonia residency (your driver’s license, photo ID, or a piece of mail addressed to you) is required.

Each family will get two kits.

Branford

The town received 3,600 test kits.

Distribution will take place on Friday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to noon, or while supply lasts at Branford High School on East Maint Street and Walsh Intermediate School on Damascus Road.

No more than two kits per vehicle will be given.

Kits are limited to Branford residents 18+. Proof of residency is required.

Colchester

The town received 1,980 test kits and an undisclosed amount of N95 masks.

Kits and masks will be distributed in front of the Bacon Academy auditorium on Thursday, Dec. 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Proof of residency is required.

Derby

Residents can receive kits between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, in the parking lot at Derby High School. Residents must provide identification to receive a kit.

A maximum of four kits per family will be distributed.

Hebron

The town received 1,170 test kits, which will be given out at the RHAM school complex on Friday, Dec. 31, from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., or while supplies last.

Test kits will be limited to one per household. Proof of residency is required.

Enter the RHAM complex via Route 85/RHAM Road, then follow the bus lane along the left/north side of the middle school.

N95 masks will not be distributed at this time.

New Haven

The City of New Haven will receive 30,000 test kits, and each test kit has two tests inside.

City officials plan on distributing the kits in two ways:

Two mass distribution sites for New Haven residents. One site will take place on Friday, Dec. 30, and the other will take place on Saturday, Dec. 31. Health Director Maritza Bond said information regarding locations and times will be released Wednesday.

Nonprofits and community partners that work with vulnerable populations will get some of the tests.

Meriden

The city will give out 2,000 testing kits to Meriden residents on Thursday, Dec. 30 starting at noon on Mill Street near the Meriden Green.

Kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each car will receive two kits (each kit contains two tests).

Ten thousand N95 masks will also be given out with the kits.

An additional 5,000 kits will be distributed to residents during the week of Jan. 3.

Monroe

The town received about 2,400 kits.

One kit per vehicle will be given out on Dec. 30, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., or while supplies last, at Jockey Hollow Middle School on Fan Hill Road.

Proof of residency is required.

Portland

The town received approximately 1,260 kits.

Kits will be distributed on Friday, Dec. 31 from 8 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last, at Portland High School on High Street.

A maximum of two kits per household will be given out. Proof of residency is required.

Rocky Hill

Town officials expect to receive 2,610 test kits for town residents who believe they have been exposed, have been experiencing symptoms, or residents who traveled over the holidays and have been experiencing symptoms.

The kits will be distributed at Fire Station One and the Town Hall, both located on Old Main Street.

Up to two test kits will be distributed per car or per person.

The distribution dates/hours are:

Thursday, Dec. 30 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fire Station One

Friday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Station One

Tuesday, Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Town Hall (in front by the fountain)

Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Town Hall (in front by the fountain)

Thursday, Jan. 6 and thereafter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Town Hall on the second floor in room 217

Shelton

The city has about 8,000 tests to distribute, which will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis, starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Shelton Highschool.

Tests will be distributed to Shelton residents only. Identification is required to receive a test. Each vehicle will receive two test kits.

Enter from North Constitution Boulevard; the entrance at Meadow Street will be closed.

Southington

The Town of Southington is giving out testing kits to town residents at the Recreation Park concession stand on Maxwell Noble Drive on Thursday, Dec. 30, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until supplies last.

There is a limit of four kits (two tests in each kit) per person/household. N95 masks and surgical masks will also be distributed at the same location and time.