How CT residents 16 and older can register for the COVID vaccine starting April 1

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Starting April 1, Connecticut residents 16 and older can register for the COVID-19 vaccine. That alone is making state officials brace for a new wave of registrations.
Here are a list of ways you can register for the COVID vaccine:
- Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at (877) 918-2224 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week
- The CDC’s Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS) & The Connecticut Department of Public Health‘s CT VAMS portal. Or call 211.
- Hartford HealthCare; You can also call (860) 827-7690.
- UConn Health; You can also call (860) 679-5589 (Choose Option 2). The Program’s general line is 860-679-8888 for general questions or vaccine issues. NOTE: Appointment availability will be limited.
- Yale New Haven Health NOTE: Appointments will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
- Griffin Health; Sign up through CT VAMS or call the Griffin Health hotline at 203-204-1053.
- Trinity Health of New England: Enroll through VAMS portal or MyCare. You can also contact your Trinity Health primary care provider.
- Chatham Health District — Those eligible for the vaccine but are having trouble finding an appointment can fill out this form to join the extra dose waiting list.
- CVS Pharmacy: CVS is now booking appointments at 19 locations across the state as well as some Target locations in Connecticut.
- Walgreens is booking appointments in at least 12 different locations across the state.
With past COVID vaccine eligibility waves, residents saw issues with accessing sign-up pages and getting an appointment. The best thing residents were told to do is be patient and keep trying. State officials ask residents to only sign up for one vaccination appointment.
RELATED: Here’s where to find the FEMA mobile COVID vaccine clinic in CT
People can get their doses at different places, as long as they get both doses from the same manufacturer. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are all proven to be safe and effective. Pfizer and Moderna require two doses, while J&J is only one dose.
Right now, people 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, and people 18 and older can get either Moderna or J&J.