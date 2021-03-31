How CT residents 16 and older can register for the COVID vaccine starting April 1

Granby kindergarten school teacher Christina Kibby receives the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by pharmacist Madeline Acquilano, left, at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The first shipments of the vaccine arrived at the hospital this morning. Cities and states are rapidly expanding access to vaccines as the nation races to head off a resurgence in coronavirus infections and reopen schools and businesses battered by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Starting April 1, Connecticut residents 16 and older can register for the COVID-19 vaccine. That alone is making state officials brace for a new wave of registrations.

Here are a list of ways you can register for the COVID vaccine:

With past COVID vaccine eligibility waves, residents saw issues with accessing sign-up pages and getting an appointment. The best thing residents were told to do is be patient and keep trying. State officials ask residents to only sign up for one vaccination appointment.

People can get their doses at different places, as long as they get both doses from the same manufacturer. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are all proven to be safe and effective. Pfizer and Moderna require two doses, while J&J is only one dose.

Right now, people 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, and people 18 and older can get either Moderna or J&J.