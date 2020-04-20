How domestic violence victims in CT can get help during the pandemic

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — One unfortunate trend seen with the pandemic is a rise in domestic violence.

With Governor Ned Lamont’s Stay Safe, Stay Home order in effect, that trend is true for Connecticut as well.

“A lot of shelters are full because people are forced into these close quarters, and while everybody loves each other, it’s a whole new scenario,” said Senator Paul Formica.

Agencies that help with these cases, like Safe Futures in New London, hit capacity at their shelters and turned to the community for help.

“I was able to reach out and help assist with finding additional areas for shelter so that Safe Future can continue to do its good work,” Formica told News 8.

He has supported Safe Futures for years and urges those in abusive situations to reach out for help.

“Twenty-four hours a day,” he said. “Be anonymous but you can be safe, and they’ll provide all that you need to get o shelter.”

Author and Mystic resident, Pamela Collins, is a domestic abuse survivor who advocates for women. She reminds both parents about their roles in these times when children also feel the stress.

“To these kids, if they feel they’re watching their parents cope with great skills who are reading books or going for walks when they feel the tension, then the kids will feel like, ‘Oh, that”s what I have to do when I feel frustrated.'”

Those in need can call Safe Futures at 860-701-6001. Help from CTSafeConnect can be found online or by calling (888) 774-2900.