How Hartford residents can win cash just from getting COVID vaccine in July

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford is continuing its push to get residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The first 200 Hartford residents who get vaccinated in July and posts a video to social media about why they got the vaccine will receive a $250 prize. After posting the video, send an email to vaccine@hartford.gov with the post link or a video attachment.

When the city responds to the email, they will ask for a photo of the participant’s vaccine card, proof of residence in Hartford, and for the participant to sign a release allowing the City to use their videos for vaccine promotion.

The Center for Disease Control is funding the prizes, passed through a State of Connecticut grant program for vaccine outreach.

“There’s nothing more effective than members of our community talking to each other about why we all need to get vaccinated,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “We’re going to continue to be creative about encouraging residents to get vaccinated, and I want to thank the State for supporting this initiative.”

To make a vaccine appointment, call 211. Free rides to vaccine appointments in Hartford can be arranged through 311.