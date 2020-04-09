How state leaders, health officials are dealing with the increase in coronavirus cases in nursing homes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With the number of coronavirus cases in nursing homes on the rise, state leaders are trying to figure out the best way to deal with them without spreading the virus.

During a news conference, Governor Ned Lamont said the main focus is on what to do with those who tested positive. State health officials said they’re trying to open separate facilities so those who test positive can be transferred immediately.

“Two of them are existing nursing homes that are going to convert to a COVID recovery facility, and they will just be dedicated to the care of someone COVID positive,” said Barbara Cass, Connecticut Department of Public Health.

In some cases, they won’t be moving patients out of nursing homes but into other wings in the building. However, Cass said that will depend on what conditions are like inside of the facility.

“Do they have adequate PPE? Do they have adequate staffing? Are staffing trained in infection control and enhance infection control?”

Cass said they are trying to make transports as easy as possible.

“There will be ambulances used,” she said. “We believe they will be able to use wheelchair vans or vans they have in their own communities to transport people. We want family members and residents involved.”

Officials said almost 40% of the nursing homes in the state have at least one COVID-19 positive case.

Staff at Golden Hill Rehab Pavilion in Milford said at least 44 residents have tested positive.