How the coronavirus could impact your financial future

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Do you fear that the coronavirus could have some negative effects on your finances? If so, you’re not alone.

The U.S. stock market has already seen several monumental dips since the virus surfaced. In fact, during the last week of February, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted several times, making it the worst week for the Dow since the financial crisis of 2008.

News 8’s Darren Kramer spoke with Vincent Esposito with Managing Partner with Fair Street Advisors about the impacts the virus could have on your financial future.

Esposito gave several tips for those “thinking the worst.” Among them was speaking with your financial advisor before making decisions based on your emotions at that minute. They can help you reassess your goals and help you figure out how to get there.

