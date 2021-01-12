How those 75-years-old and older will they be able to get the incoming COVID vaccine

(WTNH) — The big question tonight for those 75-years-old and over is, how will they be able to get the vaccine in the coming week or two as the state rolls into Phase 1B?

Those in Connecticut over the age of 75 make up just five percent of the population, but they have a mortality rate of 60 percent. The governor says that Thursday will be the first date when that vulnerable population can make an appointment to get their first COVID vaccination.

On Jan. 18, the first vaccinations are scheduled to be given.

“We will have a communications strategy to outreach to patients but also community members and population members that are not necessarily our patients to be able to schedule vaccine,” Dr. Brita Roy, Co-Chair Yale New Haven Health task force for COVID vaccination.

Her message of outreach to those 75-years-old and over in the coming days is what the governor’s team has been saying as well.

“We’re actually going to be calling those individuals that we’ve identified that we need to get to and schedule appointments with them so that we can get them vaccinated as soon as possible,” Patrick Charmel, President & CEO, Griffin Hospital.

He says health leaders have been mining health data to identify those at high risk who may need the vaccine brought to them, including those on homebound programs like meals on wheels, low income and multiple chronic conditions. They have the highest mortality if they get COVID.

The vaccinations will not be walk-up. They are strictly by reservation at more than 100 locations across Connecticut.

As the week goes by, the governor’s staff will release information on exactly where to go online to register, as well as a call center number for those without internet access.

“By Thursday, as the governor mentioned there will be a website a phone number for people to call. If you haven’t heard from someone and you want to take the initiative to book your own appointment those options available,” Josh Geballe, Chief Operating Officer at State of Connecticut.