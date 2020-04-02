How those with autism are coping during the coronavirus pandemic

CONNECTICUT, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday, April 2, is World Autism Awareness Day.

While a lot of us have gone through some significant changes over the past few weeks, it can be exceptionally difficult for families who have children or adults with autism.

Often times, those with autism rely on caregivers and daily routines, and when that changes, it can be challenging to get through the day.

So, I took to social media to see what families are doing to cope with the changes.

Curtis is an adult with autism. His mom, Cindy, wrote in and said he passes the time with doing art projects.

Samantha, whom Sarah Cody and I had the pleasure of meeting during the Gr8 Holiday Give Toy Drive, is having a tough time because she misses her daily schedule. However, she and her dad are able to get through the day by doing school work, playing board games and watching videos.

Melissa, who has two children with autism, says the toughest part has been managing their anxiety. Sometimes it’s day by day, but sometimes, it’s hour by hour.

Watch the video above for more.