How to celebrate Thanksgiving during a pandemic, according to experts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Can you plan to celebrate the holidays around the dinner table with loved ones this year?

Back in the early months of the pandemic, we say COVID infections more widely dispersed.

Experts like Dr. Deborah Birx said Thursday that contact tracing indicates where infections are taking place. It’s not at schools, workplaces, and restaurants, according to Dr. Birx, but instead at informal social gatherings.

That’s food for thought when planning where to safely celebrate the holidays, like Thanksgiving, which will be here before you know it.

Governor Ned Lamont shared Dr. Birx’s advice at this daily briefing Thursday, saying, “She made the case that, look, perhaps Thanksgiving in a restaurant is relatively safer because the tables are socially distanced, you’re more likely to be following protocols. And less likely to do it if you’re just hanging with your friends at home.”

Deidre Gifford, the Acting Commissioner of the state Dept. of Public Health said, “This is really something that each of us has to take responsibility for in our day to day activities, particularly with co-workers and friends. And family members we don’t live with.”

The CDC released a list of low to high risk activities for those who will travel to celebrate Thanksgiving:

Lower Risk:

A small dinner with only those who live in your household

Shopping online rather than in person

Moderate Risk:

A small outdoor dinner with family and friends in your community

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where protocols are enforced

High Risk:

Going shopping in crowded stores before, on, or after Thanksgiving

Large indoor gatherings with people outside your household

Governor Lamont also said that Commissioner Gifford will head a Vaccine Advisory Group, what Lamont called a ‘diverse’ group to decide on when to administer it safely, how to allocate, and what the priorities would be.