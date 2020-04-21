How to deal with stresses of working from home and homeschooling your kids

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — When it comes to being parents these days, it’s a whole lot more than just being mom and dad.

There is homeschooling and running a household with limited supplies, and many are still working full time.

Its a new normal families are trying to adjust to.

News 8’s Teresa Dufour spoke with a Sandy Hook mom who is working full time, as is her husband. They’re trying to homeschool both their sons, while their 2-year-old daughter is also in the mix.

“The first couple weeks were rough, but I believe were getting into a little groove.” said Deena Szklarz.

And that’s the secret according top Professional Counselor and play therapist Dana Hillman.

“It’s been helpful to have a routine in our house, but when we fall from the routine, we do our best, and that’s all we can do at this point,” she said. “Give ourselves permission to accept we’re not going to be putting our absolute best foot forward, and that’s okay. Were just trying to get through a pandemic.”

She recommends if children are used to day care or preschool routines to try and stick to them.

When all else fails, Hillman recommends to take breaks and start again.

“So while a routine is great, we also have to forgive ourselves when we can’t follow that or when we have to throw a tablet in front of our kids or put the television on more than we normally do. We have to give ourselves the freedom and permission to step outside of the norm right now.”

So parents, take it easy on yourself and enjoy this time with your children you might not have had if things were back to normal.