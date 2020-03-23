How to maintain relationships while working from home

(WTNH)– Now that Covid-19 is spreading across many communities here in Connecticut, staying connected during this time may be difficult as everyone is practicing social distancing.

Director of the Bachrach Group, Melody Rivera, explains how to maintain strong relationships while working from home.

“There has to be some kind of technology to keep people in touch, whether it’s google docs, google chat, you guys can message each other at least twice. People could also video, I think it’s important for people to at least have phone calls, have check-ins. To see how people are feeling. Just remind them that things are going to be back to normal hopefully within a month or so,” said Rivera.

Rivera says be proactive with your boss by scheduling one-on-one time, even if its just for 15 minutes.