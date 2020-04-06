Breaking News
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
How to make a no-sew protective face mask at home

(WTNH)– It’s now recommended that we wear a mask every time we go out, but where do you get a mask in the middle of a pandemic?

Remember, those medical-grade masks need to be reserved for our medical professionals who need them most.

Watch the video above to see how we made a DIY face mask with things you already have at home — no sewing required.

Our version used a t-shirt cut into a square about the size of a bandanna and rubber bands.

These are not as effective as those N95 masks you hear so much about and they’re no substitute for social distancing, so to be safe, just stay home. 

