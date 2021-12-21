How to put Connecticut’s new digital COVID vaccine card on your phone

(WTNH) – The State of Connecticut has launched a digital COVID vaccine card, allowing people in our state to carry proof of vaccination on their phones without having to carry around the paper vaccination cards.

Governor Ned Lamont rolled out the program Monday. It is voluntary and will give businesses and other organizations another tool to determine if people have been vaccinated if they choose to use it.

Here’s how you get the digital card on your phone:

First, go to the Connecticut WIZ public portal to access your state vaccination records: https://ctwiz.dph.ct.gov/ctwiz_public/Application/PublicPortal

You can choose to receive an access code via text or email. Hit “search” and you should receive a code. Enter the code on the website and hit “verify.”

You should get a page showing your vaccine records. At the top right corner, there is a button that says “download covid-19 records.” A PDF file should download.

Click the PDF file to open it. It will contain a list of your vaccinations and a QR code that can be used as proof of vaccination. Apple iPhone users can point their camera at the QR code and click the yellow “Health” button that appears, then click “Add to Wallet and Health.” The QR code can also be saved in photos with a screenshot.

Gov. Lamont is not mandating the digital health card and says it’ll be up to restaurants, stores, and other public venues if they want to require people to show their status.

But not everyone is sold on the idea, like Republican lawmakers who say they’re concerned about the possibility of personal information being sold to third parties.

Gov. Lamont said, “We got enough real problems. I don’t need people making up problems. Per the contract, that information is private and will stay that way. Otherwise, they’re breaking the contract.”

