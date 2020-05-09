“Huskies Forever”: UConn class of 2020 graduates virtually

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut held its first-ever virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Undergraduate and graduate students, friends, and family watched the live-streamed commencement from their couches May 9 at noon on UConn’s YouTube Channel.

There were taped greetings from past UConn graduates, the official conferral of degrees for undergraduate and graduate students, and the name of every person receiving a degree this year listed.

Kelsey has graduated from UConn’s Hartford campus with a Master’s in social work. She captured the moment her name appeared on the screen with her phone; However, there were no pictures with family or a tassel turn to celebrate.

“You know, it didn’t really feel like I graduated until I was sitting here, watching the speeches, watching the names list and the music playing and that made it feel real,” Kelsey said. “It was emotional not getting to be there in person and have family and friends around me to celebrate.”

President-designate of the University of Connecticut Tom Katsouleas joked during his virtual commencement speech as he looks out into the empty auditorium of the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts.

“How does the president of the class of 2020 celebration, that the iconic image of the ceremony simply blend in with the hundreds that have taken place before and after? Well, this year, I don’t have that problem,” Katsouleas said.

The whole experience was a little strange for Kelsey but well worth it. Her parents weren’t there to celebrate with the proud husky, but they reached out.

“My dad was watching from home, and my mom was at work but she got a notification and they both said congratulations. And my dad was also a UConn grad so he said ‘huskies forever.'”

Governor Ned Lamont, Rhodes scholar Wawa Gatheru, clinical nursing instructor Jamie Gooch and Geno Auriemma followed the president with inspirational speeches–just enough inspiration to keep laptops open.

If Kelsey’s learned one thing from this virtual experience, it’s to not take anything for granted. That message is for anyone trying to skip out on the real thing in the future.

“If you’re ever debating on going to a ceremony, if you don’t know if it’ll feel like its worth it, it does,” Kelsey said.

For now, the University plans to hold an in-person celebration of the Class of 2020 during the weekend of Oct. 9 to 11.