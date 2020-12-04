‘I didn’t hesitate for a second’: Retired Pfizer employee shares her experience participating in Pfizer’s COVID vaccine trial

(WTNH) — A former Pfizer employee is sharing her experiences after taking part in Pfizer’s blind COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Diane Hessinger, who retired from Pfizer as senior director of clinical operations, received her first of two injections at the beginning of September.

She says she had mild symptoms: a reaction around the injection site and a headache for a few days.

She’s not sure if she received the actual vaccine or the placebo. She says it doesn’t matter, as long as she did her part to help end the pandemic.

RELATED: CT man shares his journey as Pfizer nationwide COVID vaccine trial participant

“I didn’t hesitate for a second, I mean, I’m not scared whatsoever about it,” she told News 8. “I think people are generally scared right now because things seem to move fast, but having come from that arena safety is always first.”

Hessinger says the COVID vaccine is different from the flu shot because you are not injected with a live virus. The COVID vaccine sends a message to your body to create antibodies to fight it off.