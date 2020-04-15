‘I have no money, no food and I am trapped’: Families feeling the squeeze of pandemic as federal funds, unemployment checks delayed

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As of Tuesday, nearly 350,000 people in Connecticut have filed for unemployment due to the coronavirus crisis. And with the Department of Labor facing major backlogs, families across the state are struggling. One single mother shared her heartbreaking story with News 8’s Sabina Kuriakose.

Governor Ned Lamont says 15-20% of the entire workforce in Connecticut is out of work due to the pandemic, and the Department of Labor has a six-week backlog on processing claims.

At his briefing Tuesday, Lamont said he expects the DOL to tackle the backlog within the next week and a half.

Right now, desperate families tell News 8 they are not getting the help they need. For many, the state and federal funds that were promised at the start of the pandemic has yet to arrive. Some who are getting their unemployment checks say they’re only getting a fraction of what they believe they’re owed.

“I can’t get in touch with anyone at the Department of Labor. I can’t get in touch with anyone at the Governor’s Office. I am a single mother, I have no money, no food and I am trapped waiting for the Department of Labor to approve my claim,” said Tina Plastini of Monroe.

Plastinin says she was laid off 3 weeks ago from a Milford company where she worked on payroll. She says she filed her unemployment claim immediately but hasn’t heard back.

“I know for a fact that coworkers of mine that were laid off a week after me have been approved and receiving payments. I really need to know what’s going on. If there’s a problem with my application I wish they would reach out to me.”

Louis Moreno of Guilford is in the same situation: “I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’m out of bread, I’m out of milk, I’m out of cheese, I’m out of meat, I’m out of cereal.”

He says he, too, was laid off in late March due to COVID-19. Moreno was relieved when he was approved for benefits. But when the State check hit his account this week, the single dad of three got a shock.

“$45 for unemployment,” for the week is all he received.

That’s about one-tenth of the 50% weekly gross earnings Moreno says he’s supposed to receive. He thinks it might be a mistake, but hasn’t been able to get in touch with the DOL in order to fix it. He’s trying not to let his kids see how worried he is, but the bills and expenses are adding up.

“I’m kind of panicking. I have [to buy] medical supplies because I’m a Type One diabetic,” Moreno said.

Both Moreno and Plastini are also waiting for their $600 federal unemployment enhancement, money that was signed off on by Congress in late March. That money is also caught in the State backlog.

UNH Dean of Business Brian Kench says the next month will be a challenge for Connecticut families.

“You’ll get the payments that you’re due from the time you filed. But it is about surviving that period in between, those five weeks. And if the stimulus checks for those individuals arrives in-between, that’s a nice way to bridge the period in which they’re struggling,” said Kench.

As of now, neither Moreno nor Plastini have gotten those checks either. After News 8 contacted the Department of Labor they looked into Plastini’s case. A spokesperson says she is caught in the backlog of claims that DOL is trying to work through. It’s a limbo that hundreds of thousands of state residents are facing.

The DOL also says it will look into Moreno’s case.

A tech fix touted by the DOL and the governor last week is still not up and operational. The Department says it will release a timeline next week on when that update to its claims processing system will kick in. For Moreno and Plastini, there’s no time to waste.

“I’m at the end of my rope. If there’s a problem with my application, please reach out to me and tell me. I can’t get through to anyone,” pleaded Plastini.

At his Tuesday briefing, Governer Lamont said half of the 343,000 jobless claims have been processed and he said he expects the rest to go through within the next 10 days. People who are self-employed, while newly eligible for benefits, will take longer to see their checks. The Governer says the federal stimulus money for every American will start arriving in Connecticut mailboxes by Wednesday.