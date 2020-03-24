‘I miss you: keep being awesome’: Southington teachers throw a neighborhood parade for students at home during coronavirus outbreak

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The kids can’t come to school during the coronavirus outbreak, so the school came to kids…at a safe distance.

With schools across Connecticut closed through at least April 20, it’s a big adjustment for families and for educators. Teachers and staff at Thalberg Elementary wanted to do something special for their students as they kick off distance-learning this week, so they drove in a parade through the students’ neighborhoods.

“I love how we’re all coming together,” said first grade teacher Katie Prinzhorn. “People seem to be helping each other. I miss the kids but at least we still get to connect over the computer.”

Before their school day started Tuesday, the teachers drove in a long motorcade with cars decorated with banners and the sounds of their horns filling the otherwise quiet streets. Many of the signs read, “We miss you.” And many of the students’ on their front lawns held signs that said the same.

“I never imagined I would miss them this much,” said Prinzhorn.

The Fida family stood at the top of their driveway waving to those familiar faces.

“I was happy,” said sixth grader Emma Fida after the parade went through their neighborhood. She no longer attends Thalberg Elementary but her younger brother Tommy still does. “I thought it was special,” her mother, Katie, added.

The unusual circumstance has kids missing the classroom — the Fida children said they never imagined they would miss going to school.

“It’s particularly hard because it happened so fast and we didn’t get to say goodbye,” said Prinzhorn. “We didn’t get to finish the year like we normally do.”

The parents and teachers News 8 spoke with said it’s been a big adjustment but they’re doing whatever they can to appreciate the little moments like these.