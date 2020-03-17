Closings
#IAMNOTAVIRUS campaign aims to curb negativity surrounding Asian American community during coronavirus outbreak

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Two friends are working to break down the stereotypes surrounding Asian Americans during the coronavirus outbreak.

The project was started by photographers Moses Farrow, the son of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow, and his friend Mike Keo.

Farrow partnered with Keo, a West Hartford resident, to create the #IAMNOTAVIRUS campaign, which features Asian Americans showing that they are not the face or cause of the virus — which first made headlines in China — but are just people.

“It’s really important for us to showcase people not just as Asian Americans but as who they were and what they liked,” Keo said.

Keo told News 8 he was inspired to get involved with the project after a family member was out in public and was accused of having the virus because of her race.

“I want them [the nation] to see these people and see that they can be your friends. They are your neighbors; they’re your healthcare providers; they’re people that are a part of your community…We’re in this together, and we want people to acknowledge that, see that, and be kind to one another.”

“It has been really tremendous having people come and volunteer their portraits, put who they are out there,” said Farrow. “We’re not just Asian Americans; we’re people of your community.”

The campaign is featured online and grows a little more every day. Those interested in sharing their story can do so on the pair’s website.

