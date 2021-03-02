If I’m pregnant, should I get the COVID-19 vaccine? Is it safe?

(WTNH) — New questions as COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up across Connecticut. Should you get the shot if you’re pregnant?

Pfizer is enrolling some 4,000 pregnant women to participate in its COVID vaccine trial. This after extensive analysis on animals showing the shot’s safety and efficacy.

Expectant moms were initially left out of COVID trials as a safety precaution by the FDA.

“When the vaccine first came out I was like ‘there’s no data, I don’t know what to do,'” Laura Phipps told News 8. She’s eight months pregnant and works at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare.

It’s now been over two weeks since she received her second shot of the Moderna vaccine.

“I was nervous because everyone was talking about how bad their second shot reactions were, like missing work and all that and I’m like, ‘here we go! Let’s do this!’

With the exception of some chills and a sore arm, she was fine.

But the limited data out there is still making moms hesitant about that shot in the arm.

Jocelyn Oliver is a contact tracer for the state with her second baby on the way and said, “With what we know about the vaccine it’s just not enough for me to take the risk.”

She’s not against the vaccine but tells us she won’t be getting it while she’s pregnant. She says she suffered enough around the holidays: she was three months pregnant when she contracted COVID.

“I was absolutely terrified. I was hospitalized, all the above. It was a very interesting experience.

The CDC said the technology used to create the Pfizer and modern vaccines is “unlikely to pose a specific risk for people who are pregnant.”

Pfizer and bioNtech also say their research found “no evidence of fertility or reproductivity toxicity in animals” who were tested with the vaccine.

Dr. Audrey Merriam is an assistant professor in the Dept. of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Science at Yale. She says not all women should be getting the COVID vaccine: “Studying new vaccines, new drugs, in pregnancy is always a tricky area…It really is a case-by-case basis and we encourage women to talk to their physicians…Out of all the pregnant and lactating women who have been vaccinated they have been reporting their symptoms. There are lots of studies going forward asking women about their symptoms and anything after the vaccine and everything has been very promising.”

If you’ve learned anything from these women it’s to talk to your doctor. Disclose your underlying health conditions and fears when it comes to your life and the life of your child. Meanwhile, Pfizer hopes to wrap up its trials by January of 2023.