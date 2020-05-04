If we stop social distancing when CT reopens, second coronavirus wave could hit in fall, Hartford HealthCare says

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With Connecticut leaders just days away from reopening parts of the state, experts with Hartford HealthCare want to remind people that they still need to practice social distancing.

Experts said if we stop, the state — and other parts of the country — could see a second wave of COVID-19 in the fall.

“If you relax the social distancing the virus travels,” said Ajay Kumar, MD, the Chief Clinical Officer at Hartford HealthCare. “It’s still as lethal as it was in February or March or April. Our most vulnerable population, such as elderly and individuals with chronic medical diseases, are the ones who are going to get the brunt of it.”

He said people should also wear masks in public.

“These things are going to be critical for us to reduce the amount of suffering we’re going to have in the community,” he explained to News 8.

Nursing homes have proven to hardly impacted by the virus — accounting for more than half of the state’s coronavirus related-deaths.

Kumar said they now have a “SWAT team” like approach to outbreaks.

“Understanding who might have been exposed, isolating them as quickly as possible, so we need to be very aggressive in our contact tracing and responding to that part here,” he said.

Kumar said if a second wave happens, Hartford HealthCare will have enough space, manpower and PPE to handle it.

“Our healthcare system will be ready for that if it comes,” he said. “I hope it doesn’t; I hope the social distancing measures prevail. I hope the therapeutics prevail, but at the same time, there’s a real risk for that.”