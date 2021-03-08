If you are fully vaccinated against COVID, you can gather indoors without masks, CDC says

Zita Robinson, left, who’s 77 and diabetic, blows a kiss to her granddaughter Traris “Trary” Robinson-Newman, 8, who blows a kiss back to her, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Phoenix. Robinson has been careful around her granddaughter amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(WTNH) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can gather without masks. So what does that mean as we all enter different stages of vaccination?

RELATED: CDC: Fully vaccinated Americans can gather indoors without masks

The CDC said in their new recommendations, “if you are fully vaccinated:

You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms. However, if you live in a group setting (like a correctional or detention facility or group home) and are around someone who has COVID-19, you should still stay away from others for 14 days and get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.”

The CDC says you should still take precautions – like mask-wearing and social distancing – when you are in public or at work, at a gathering with unvaccinated people from outside your household, or visiting anyone who is unvaccinated and at risk of severe illness or death from COVID. The CDC also recommends avoidance of medium or large-sized gatherings and delaying domestic or international travel if possible.

We will have more on this story coming up on News 8 at 5 and 6p!