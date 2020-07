HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — People ask all the time, “Do I have to wear a mask?”

To answer that question and more, the State of Connecticut launched the “Connecticut Respect” PSA to encourage residents to wear a mask in public places and to enforce practices that can help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The state has released four spots featuring some distinguished locals:

Stew Leonard — Wearing a mask at the grocery store:

SCSU Professor Jonathan Wharton — Determining whether you need a COVID-19 test:

Lifeguard — Wearing a mask on the beach:

UConn Women’s Basketball Coach Geno Auriemma — Wearing a mask is a winning defense strategy: