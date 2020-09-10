‘I’m gonna make it’: CT doctor heads home after beating COVID-19

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a story that at several points could have had a much different outcome, but thanks to the care he received at Middlesex and Gaylord hospitals, Dr. Prakash Huded is finally back home.

On Wednesday, Huded, a 74-year-old gastroenterologist, as greeted by family, friends and members of Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford after spending around 150 days in acute care.

“He really made our job easy,” said Marcia Brassard, an occupational therapist with Gaylord Hospital. “He was so motivated and really would do anything to get stronger to walk out of here.”

The journey to this point was a long and difficult one. Huded’s family said they think he may have contracted the virus while seeing patients at one of the four nursing homes he attends. Huded was hospitalized five times and spent 70 days on a ventilator. But now, he’s home.

“It means a lot,” Huded said of his care. “I never thought I would make it, but with all the help from Gaylord, and Middlesex Hospital, I’m gonna make it.”

“It’s an extremely special day, yes,” added Sarah Carpenter, another physical therapist at the hospital. “It’s great seeing him reunited with his family after so long in the hospital, and to see him walk out is even better.”

Huded has worked in Connecticut for more than 40 years.

As of Wednesday, nearly 200,00 people in the United States have died of coronavirus. There have been more than 6 million cases, according to John Hopkins.