In New York’s subway shutdown, an unthinkable departure

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Last week, for the first time in New York’s history, the trains stopped running in a planned shutdown.

Between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., the subways and New York’s 472 stations began closing for a nightly cleaning to disinfect trains. It’s a concession that, as much as anything, shows how the coronavirus pandemic has seized the gears of New York, one of the world’s hardest hit cities.

A four-hour shutdown may not seem like a drastic change given all the transformations wrought by the pandemic. But in New York, it means a tear in the fabric of the city.  

