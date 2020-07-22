Increase in COVID-19 testing now creating delays in patients receiving results

(WTNH) — Testing has been a big focus and key part of keeping the rate of COVID-19 infection down in Connecticut. Over 600,000 people across the state have made their way to COVID-19 testing sites since the pandemic began. The problem comes as they wait for their results.

Christopher Duff decided to get tested for COVID-19 toward the beginning of July because he felt “hot and tired and sore.” He got tested at a CVS in Rocky Hill a few miles from his house to protect himself and his family.

“Probably took about a half-hour total, which is longer than they expected but it wasn’t that bad,” he explained.

What he wasn’t expecting was just how long it would take to get his results: “It was about eight or nine days.” That’s a wait we’ve seen around the country and something of which the State is aware.

RELATED: New Haven health officials issue warning after uptick in COVID cases

“Look, five days is an eternity in COVID time,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “You don’t know what’s happened in that nursing home in the five days it’s taking you to get that response.”

The governor says a big step is working with local labs here in the state: “Two things: one, we’re working as much as we can with our local labs, and there we’re getting a quick turnaround, 24 hours or less.”

For Duff, the eight days consist of waiting anxiously and worrying about his family: “The relief doesn’t come until you get the actual results back or you feel better, right?”

In the meantime, the State is making sure they’re working locally to cut down the wait time.

“So we’re doing as much as we can to move the testing analysis right here in Connecticut and we’re not going to have that wait,” Gov. Lamont said.