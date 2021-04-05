Indian ‘double mutant’ COVID variant’s arrival in U.S. and young adults’ risky behavior concerning Yale doctor

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — Yale Medicine Doctor Manisha Juthani has made it her job to follow emerging and concerning trends throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. She now has two major concerns: the “double mutant” variant from India, now detected in San Francisco, and the risky behavior of young adults who are the least vaccinated group with the highest risk behaviors.

She is also still very concerned about the B117 variant COVID-19 strain in the U.S. and here in Connecticut.

“B117 is more infectious and more deadly,” says Dr. Juthani, who points out that it is now landing more younger adults, ages 20s through 40s in the hospital.

“Young people need to get vaccinated because they are eligible now and they need to keep up with public health measures,” she urges, saying the coming few weeks are key.

“These next critical weeks are what is going to determine whether we have another surge or not…In young people, this is the place where the virus can keep on going from host to host and we need this trajectory of one person to the next to really stop. We need people to become dead-end hosts.”