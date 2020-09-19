Individual from Amity Regional High School tests positive for COVID-19

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — School officials say an individual from Amity Regional School District No. 5 has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district was notified Friday, and a letter was sent to parents regarding the new COVID-19 case that same day.

The last day the individual was in Amity Regional High School was Monday, Sept. 14.

The affected person has been asked to self-isolate for 10 days.

Local health officials will contact anyone who is considered a close contact with the individual.

The school says health officials aren’t recommending a closure of school at this time.