Individual in New Haven self-isolating after being exposed to person with coronavirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven mayor Justin Elicker issued a statement Friday that a member of the Bach Choir, currently visiting New Haven to participate with Yale musical groups has been asked to self-isolate, after being exposed to a person who had coronavirus.

“The City has been notified that a Bach choir member was exposed to someone with COVID-19 in London. The person is not symptomatic of the virus and is self-isolating as a precautionary measure. Due to privacy concerns, the City is not releasing the details of this person of interest, but we assure the public that we will let them know should anything change,” stated Mayor Justin Elicker.

The person is currently not showing symptoms of coronavirus. The City of New Haven and State Dept. of Health will check-in daily with the individual, according to the statement from the mayor.