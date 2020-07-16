Industrial Heater Corp. in Cheshire manufactures 50,000 nose clips for masks during pandemic

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

A manufacturing company in Cheshire has stepped up to the plate to help provide 50,000 frontline workers with PPE over the past few months.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy visited the family-owned company Industrial Heater Corporation Thursday morning.

Industrial Heater said they were “in the right place at the right time,” having the right equipment on hand to make PPE early on.

“They made a decision to turn over a part of their manufacturing line to make PPE,” Senator Murphy said.

During the pandemic, Industrial Heater has supplied over 50,000 nose clips for critical face masks for frontline workers at the U.S. Coast Guard, Yale-New Haven Hospital, and multiple local police, fire, and EMS departments throughout Connecticut.

The company is also working to set up a domestic manufacturing line of PPE.

“It’s getting a little bit harder to get Personal Protective Equipment, and as schools reopen, I think we are gonna have to dramatically step up our domestic production efforts,” Murphy said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Sen. Murphy visits Industrial Heater Corporation making PPE

News /

CT Checkup: The Purple Pantry Boxes project in Milford collects donations, feeds neighbors experiencing food insecurityWhat started out as one pop-up pantry to feed a community in need has now grown to eight and counting.

News /

Sen. Blumenthal pushing for billions still available in PPP to go to small and minority-owned businesses

News /

Buried body found in shallow grave behind Branford restaurant during police investigation involving missing East Haven woman

News /

Waterbury community comes through for those who lost everything in 3-alarm apartment fire

News /

New Haven clergy members, community leaders voice concerns about possibility of schools reopening

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss