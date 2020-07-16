Industrial Heater Corp. in Cheshire manufactures 50,000 nose clips for masks during pandemic

A manufacturing company in Cheshire has stepped up to the plate to help provide 50,000 frontline workers with PPE over the past few months.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy visited the family-owned company Industrial Heater Corporation Thursday morning.

Industrial Heater said they were “in the right place at the right time,” having the right equipment on hand to make PPE early on.

“They made a decision to turn over a part of their manufacturing line to make PPE,” Senator Murphy said.

During the pandemic, Industrial Heater has supplied over 50,000 nose clips for critical face masks for frontline workers at the U.S. Coast Guard, Yale-New Haven Hospital, and multiple local police, fire, and EMS departments throughout Connecticut.

The company is also working to set up a domestic manufacturing line of PPE.

“It’s getting a little bit harder to get Personal Protective Equipment, and as schools reopen, I think we are gonna have to dramatically step up our domestic production efforts,” Murphy said.