Infectious Disease Specialist answers your questions about coronavirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– As you would expect coronavirus is on the minds of many and there’s still not a lot that experts know about it.

They do know that 80 percent of those with Covid-19 have mild symptoms and those 50 and older with chronic underlying conditions are more at risk of dying from it.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Stephanie Wright at Hartford Hospital joined Jocelyn Maminta for a Facebook live interview on News 8 Now where she answered questions viewers sent in.

Watch the full interview in the video above.